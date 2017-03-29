Erweiterte Funktionen

BofA Fined $45 Mln For Foreclosure Tactics Used Against California Couple




29.03.17 05:33
dpa-AFX


CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - A bankruptcy judge issued a $45 million fine against Bank of America Corp.

(BAC), calling the bank's treatment of a California couple who fought to save their home "brazen" and "heartless," according to reports


Judge Christopher Klein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Sacramento reportedly said the bank's mortgage modification process and mistaken foreclosure on Erik and Renee Sundquist's home left them in "a state of battle-fatigued demoralization."


Aktuell
Aktuell
