Boeing, U.S. Army Sign $3.4 Bln Contract For 268 AH-64E Apache Helicopters
17.03.17 03:52
dpa-AFX
CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and the U.
S. government recently signed a five-year, $3.4 billion contract through which the Army, and a customer outside the U.S., will acquire the latest Apache attack helicopter at a significant savings to taxpayers.
This is the first multi-year agreement for the Apache "E" variant. The Army will receive 244 remanufactured Apaches while 24 new ones will go to the international customer.
