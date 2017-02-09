Boeing: Singapore Airlines Commits To Buy 20 777-9s, 19 787-10 Dreamliners
09.02.17 11:06
dpa-AFX
CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced Thursday that Singapore Airlines has announced its commitment to purchase 20 777-9s and 19 787-10 Dreamliners.
The national carrier and 787-10 launch customer also announced its recommitment for its previous order for 30 787-10 airplanes.
The 777-9 will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine commercial jet in the world with the lowest operating cost per seat of any commercial airplane. The 787-10 is the third member of the super-efficient, passenger-pleasing 787 Dreamliner family.
When finalized, the order will be posted on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website, the company noted.
