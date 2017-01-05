Boeing Receives $8.25 Bln Order From GE

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Boeing":

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and GE Capital Aviation Services, the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE), announced an order for 75 737 MAX 8 airplanes.





The order, booked in December, is valued at $8.25 billion at current list prices. The follow-on order increases the GECAS firm order book for the 737 MAX to 170 airplanes, the largest of any aircraft leasing company.

To date, the 737 MAX has accumulated 3,419 orders, making it the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history.

Separately, Boeing said that the company and Travel Service, the Czech airline company that operates scheduled flights under the SmartWings brand, has finalized an order for five 737 8 MAX airplanes, valued at $550 million at current list prices.

Travel Service previously placed an order for three 737 MAXs at the Paris Air Show in 2013 and currently operates a mixed fleet that includes 32 737s.



