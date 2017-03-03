Erweiterte Funktionen

Boeing Eliminates Seattle-area Workforce By At Least 1,800 Jobs




03.03.17 02:31
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is eliminating its Seattle-area workforce by at least 1,800 jobs this year.


The company approved voluntary layoffs for 1,500 mechanics. Another 305 engineers and technical workers are leaving voluntarily.


Boeing informed employees in December that it would seek buyouts as part of an effort to cut costs and match employment to market requirements. Boeing also plans to cull commercial-airplane jobs by leaving open positions unfilled and through involuntary layoffs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


