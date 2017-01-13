Erweiterte Funktionen
Boeing Announces Commitment For Up To 205 Airplanes
13.01.17 08:19
dpa-AFX
CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and SpiceJet announced a commitment for up to 205 airplanes.
Booked at the end of 2016, the deal includes 100 new 737 MAX 8s, SpiceJet's current order for 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs which were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, as well as purchase rights for 50 additional airplanes.
SpiceJet, all-Boeing jet operator, placed its first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation 737s and currently operates 32 737 NGs in its fleet.
