Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Boeing":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Boeing Announces Commitment For Up To 205 Airplanes




13.01.17 08:19
dpa-AFX


CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and SpiceJet announced a commitment for up to 205 airplanes.

Booked at the end of 2016, the deal includes 100 new 737 MAX 8s, SpiceJet's current order for 42 MAXs, 13 additional 737 MAXs which were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website, as well as purchase rights for 50 additional airplanes.


SpiceJet, all-Boeing jet operator, placed its first order with Boeing in 2005 for Next-Generation 737s and currently operates 32 737 NGs in its fleet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
149,371 € 147,426 € 1,945 € +1,32% 13.01./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0970231058 850471 152,06 € 91,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		149,63 € +0,48%  10:05
Frankfurt 149,371 € +1,32%  09:24
Stuttgart 148,43 € +0,03%  08:01
NYSE 158,29 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
Berlin 148,53 € -0,18%  08:08
Düsseldorf 148,28 € -0,48%  09:14
München 148,09 € -0,61%  08:00
Hannover 148,07 € -0,62%  08:08
Hamburg 148,07 € -1,12%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Vorhersage für 2017/2018 13.09.16
12 Boeing bekommt den Dreamliner. 04.03.16
4 Boeing 26.02.16
43 Boeing im Sturzflug... 16.12.14
68 Boeing 787 Rollout am 7.8.07 19.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...