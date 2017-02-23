Erweiterte Funktionen

Boehner: Full Obamacare Repeal "Not Going To Happen"




23.02.17 19:40
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, has suggested Congressional Republicans can make fixes to Obamacare but downplayed talk of a full repeal of the healthcare reform law.


According to Politico, Boehner told a healthcare conference in Orlando the idea that a repeal-and-replace plan would blitz through Congress is just "happy talk."


"[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare - I shouldn't call it repeal-and-replace, because it's not going to happen," Boehner said.


The former speaker, who retired in 2015, predicted that most of the framework of Obamacare would remain in place.


Last week, current House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans plan to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare following this week's recess.


"After the House returns following President's Day, we intend to introduce legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare," Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference last Thursday.


"It has become increasingly clear that this law is collapsing. People's premiums are getting higher and higher," he added. "Their deductibles are soaring. And their choices are dwindling to the point that so many families have no choice left at all."


Ryan pointed to health insurer Humana's (HUM) recent decision to pull out of the Obamacare exchanges as proof of the law's failure.


The speaker did not provide specifics on the GOP's plan to replace Obamacare but claimed it would be a true patient-centered system.


A recent Politico/Morning Consult poll found 27 percent of voters favor repealing parts of Obamacare, while 24 percent think the law should be repealed completely.


Meanwhile, 26 percent of voters said Obamacare should be expanded and another 12 percent said the law should be kept as is.


A vast majority of Republicans support completely or partially repealing Obamacare. Almost half of Democrats want to see the law expanded.


The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 2,013 registered voters was conducted February 16th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
