Bodycote FY16 Profit Rises; Group LFL Revenues Down 3.5%




28.02.17 09:03
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) reported profit before tax of 91.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016 compared to 75.0 million pounds, previous year.

Profit to equity holders of the parent increased to 67.0 million pounds or 35.2 pence per share from 56.2 million pounds or 29.6 pence per share. Headline profit before tax decreased to 97.0 million pounds from 99.2 million pounds, prior year. Fiscal year headline earnings per share was 37.0 pence compared to 39.5 pence.


Fiscal year revenue increased to 600.6 million pounds from 567.2 million pounds, a year ago. Total Group like-for-like revenues were down 3.5%.


The Board of Bodycote is proposing a final ordinary dividend of 10.8 pence, an increase of 4.9%, which will be paid on 2 June 2017. This brings the total ordinary dividend for 2016 to 15.8 pence. The Board is not recommending a special dividend in the current year, noting that, on top of the bolt-on acquisitions completed in 2016, there is a pipeline of further potential transactions, as well as other investments to support growth, which the Board believes will deliver superior returns for shareholders.


