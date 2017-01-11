BoJ's Amamiya Says CBs Have Considerable Impact On Long-Term Interest Rates

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The central banks still have a considerable impact on long-term interest rates, Masayoshi Amamiya, the executive director of the Bank of Japan said Wednesday.





"The recent experiences of major central banks after the outbreak of the global financial crisis indicated that the central bank can have a considerable impact on long-term interest rates even under today's highly developed financial markets," Amamiya said.

Nonetheless, he said there are areas where further understanding is called for, such as controllability of the interest rates or their effectiveness as a measures to tackle adverse shocks.

Markets and the central banks therefore need to continue accumulating experiences and thoughts in these areas going forward, Amamiya noted.

