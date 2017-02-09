BoJ Should Persistently Pursue Easing With Yield Curve Control, Nakaso Says

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.02.17 06:22
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan should persistently pursue its monetary easing under the quantitative and qualitative monetary easing with yield curve control, Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said Thursday.


He observed that some market participants argue that the BoJ might consider raising the target level of the long-term interest rate in the near future.


Although the momentum toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent has been maintained, there is still a long way to go to achieve the Bank's price stability target, Nakaso said.


Moreover, the risks to the outlook for economic activity and prices seem to remain skewed to the downside, particularly those regarding developments in overseas economies and medium- to long-term inflation expectations, he noted.


"I believe it is of utmost importance at the current phase that the Bank persistently pursue powerful monetary easing under "QQE with Yield Curve Control," Nakaso said.


