BoJ Minutes: Moderate Economic Recovery Continues

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery remains on a moderate recovery path, minutes from the board's December 19 and 20 meeting revealed on Friday.





Inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening phase, hampering the central bank's stated goal of ending deflation.

Downside risks to the economy include a softening of the Chinese economy, the European debt problem and the UK Brexit.

At the meeting, the BoJ kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as expected and raised its assessment of the economy.

