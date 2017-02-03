Erweiterte Funktionen
BoJ Minutes: Moderate Economic Recovery Continues
03.02.17 01:32
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery remains on a moderate recovery path, minutes from the board's December 19 and 20 meeting revealed on Friday.
Inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening phase, hampering the central bank's stated goal of ending deflation.
Downside risks to the economy include a softening of the Chinese economy, the European debt problem and the UK Brexit.
At the meeting, the BoJ kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as expected and raised its assessment of the economy.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
02:22 , dpa-AFXJapan Services PMI Slips To 51.9 In January [...]
02:17 , dpa-AFXChina Shares May Open Under Pressure
02:02 , dpa-AFXBoJ Minutes: Japan Continues Moderate Econom [...]
01:32 , dpa-AFXBoJ Minutes: Moderate Economic Recovery Co [...]
01:10 , dpa-AFXKrispy Kreme: Free Doughnuts With New Cof [...]