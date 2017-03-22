BoJ Minutes: Economy On Track For Recovery

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace, minutes from the bank's meeting on January 30 and 31 revealed on Wednesday.





Inflation expectations remain in a weakened state, the minutes added. The bank also will continue to purchase JGBs at the current pace.

At the meeting, the bank voted to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

The BoJ board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM