BoJ Keeps Economic View Of 6 Out Of 9 Regions

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan left its economic view of six out of nine regions unchanged from its prior assessment in October, while upgrading other three regions.





The bank raised its assessment of Tohoku, Kanto-Koshinetsu and Tokai.

This was based on the judgment that all three regions revised up their assessments regarding private consumption, as the effects of the decline in stock prices after early 2016 and of the irregular weather seen that summer had waned.

Citing the effects of the slowdown in emerging economies had eased, assessment on production was also lifted in Tohoku and Kanto-Koshinetsu regions.

Meanwhile, the other six regions reported that their assessments regarding the pace of economic improvement had remained unchanged.

