BoJ Board: Daily Mrkt Operations Do Not Signal Monetary Policy Stance




08.02.17 06:26
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan board said the bank should make clear to the markets that daily conduct of market operations has no implications for the monetary policy stance going forward, the summary of opinions expressed at its monetary policy meeting on January 30 and 31.


The amount, timing and frequency of the Japan Government Bond purchases are determined practically so as to achieve the target level specified by the guideline for market operations, the report showed Wednesday.


Further, policymakers said it is important to give some discretion to the Market Operations Desk, which will conduct market operations in a flexible manner.


The board noted that a small event could trigger a substantial change in the perception of the markets regarding the level of long-term yields. In such situations, concerns of the market over the controllability of the yield curve tend to be growing.


MMMM




