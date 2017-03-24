BoE's Vlieghe Says Inflation Spike Does Not Mean Rate Hike

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recent spike in inflation does not mean interest rates must be raised, Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said Friday.





Much of the inflationary pressure can be attributed to the sterling's devaluation and the consequent rise in prices of products such as fuel and food, Vlieghe said in an interview to the Times newspaper.

The policymaker expects inflation to climb towards 3 percent by the end of this year and ease thereafter. Yet, that is unlikely to trigger a rate hike, he added.

