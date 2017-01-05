Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


BoE's Haldane Says UK Consumer Spending Could Be Hurt By High Inflation




05.01.17 16:05
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British consumer spending could be dampened this year by high inflation, that is largely driven by a weaker pound, Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said Thursday.


Britons could 'throttle back' their spending plans somewhat this year after a robust 2016, Haldane said at an event in London, held by the think tank the Institute for Government.


The BoE policymaker also said that the full economic impact of 'Brexit' are yet to be known. The end-point of 'Brexit' negotiations is unknowable, he added.


Haldane also said that there was no single policy act that will lift the spirits of the economy, or create a more even recovery. He also noted that political uncertainty was clearly higher now though markets are relatively placid. There will be a reconciliation between the two at some point, he said.


The BoE rate-setter said that though the bank is watching lending to households, there was no cause for alarm as household borrowing was not tearing away, only growing moderately.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 02.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % +112,50%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...