BoE's Haldane Says UK Consumer Spending Could Be Hurt By High Inflation

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British consumer spending could be dampened this year by high inflation, that is largely driven by a weaker pound, Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said Thursday.





Britons could 'throttle back' their spending plans somewhat this year after a robust 2016, Haldane said at an event in London, held by the think tank the Institute for Government.

The BoE policymaker also said that the full economic impact of 'Brexit' are yet to be known. The end-point of 'Brexit' negotiations is unknowable, he added.

Haldane also said that there was no single policy act that will lift the spirits of the economy, or create a more even recovery. He also noted that political uncertainty was clearly higher now though markets are relatively placid. There will be a reconciliation between the two at some point, he said.

The BoE rate-setter said that though the bank is watching lending to households, there was no cause for alarm as household borrowing was not tearing away, only growing moderately.

