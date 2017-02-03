Erweiterte Funktionen


BoE's Broadbent: Survey Rebound, Resilient Spending Reasons For Better Outlook




03.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A bounce back in surveys and particularly resilient household spending in the second half of last year were reasons for the central bank to raise its growth forecasts this week, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Friday.


The bank revised up its growth forecast for this year to 2 percent in its latest inflation report released on Thursday, along with the interest rate announcement and the minutes of the policy session.


"In August we did some surveys that showed business and consumer confidence were extremely weak and had fallen markedly in July," Broadbent told the BBC.


"But subsequently those surveys bounced back and more generally, what proved particularly resilient was household spending in the second half of last year."


Regarding the gloomy predictions made by the bank after the "Brexit" vote, Broadbent said the forecast was based largely on what were seen in survey including of consumers. BoE Governor Mark Carney was criticized by lawmakers for those predictions.


The growth projection for 2018 was raised marginally to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.


The bank forecast inflation to rise to 2 percent in the first quarter, instead of 1.8 percent estimated earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:35 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Private Sector Expands Strongly In [...]
13:30 , dpa-AFX
Hershey Sees FY17 Earnings Above Estimates
13:30 , dpa-AFX
Zum Rücktritt Grubes keine Sondersitzung des [...]
13:28 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street Carries Optimism Ahead Of Emplo [...]
13:24 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...