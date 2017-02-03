BoE's Broadbent: Survey Rebound, Resilient Spending Reasons For Better Outlook

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A bounce back in surveys and particularly resilient household spending in the second half of last year were reasons for the central bank to raise its growth forecasts this week, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Friday.





The bank revised up its growth forecast for this year to 2 percent in its latest inflation report released on Thursday, along with the interest rate announcement and the minutes of the policy session.

"In August we did some surveys that showed business and consumer confidence were extremely weak and had fallen markedly in July," Broadbent told the BBC.

"But subsequently those surveys bounced back and more generally, what proved particularly resilient was household spending in the second half of last year."

Regarding the gloomy predictions made by the bank after the "Brexit" vote, Broadbent said the forecast was based largely on what were seen in survey including of consumers. BoE Governor Mark Carney was criticized by lawmakers for those predictions.

The growth projection for 2018 was raised marginally to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent.

The bank forecast inflation to rise to 2 percent in the first quarter, instead of 1.8 percent estimated earlier.

