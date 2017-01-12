Erweiterte Funktionen


BoE Likely To Upgrade Growth Forecast, Says Carney




12.01.17 09:50
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the recent data is consistent with some further upgrade of growth forecast.


But the process has not started yet, he told lawmakers on Thursday.


In November, the bank had raised its growth outlook for 2017 to 1.4 percent and next year projection to 1.5 percent.


Further, Carney said the 'Brexit' vote is no longer the biggest risk to financial stability. However, he observed greater risks to other EU nations from the Brexit.


At the hearing, Carney told lawmakers that it is highly advisable to have a transitional phase for the financial sector.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP: Schäuble will Milliarden-Übers [...]
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
11:25 , dpa-AFX
WDH/Schäuble will Milliarden-Überschuss zum [...]
11:23 , dpa-AFX
Board Changes
11:21 , dpa-AFX
CAC 40 Retreats After Trump Remarks
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...