BoE: Brexit, Household Indebtedness Main Risks To UK's Financial Stability




27.03.17 13:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Brexit and high household indebtedness are some of the main risks to UK's financial stability, the Financial Policy Committee of the Bank of England said Monday.


At its March meeting, the committee judged that the overall level of risks to the financial stability was broadly unchanged since its last meeting in November but its assessment of the relative weight on the various risks has shifted somewhat.


The bank observed that household indebtedness remains high by historical standards. Consumer credit has been growing particularly rapidly. According to FPC, this could principally represent a risk to lenders if accompanied by weaker underwriting standards. The bank said the lending standards should be monitored closely.


Exit negotiations are set to begin shortly. The FPC observed that risks to financial stability will be influenced by the orderliness of the adjustment to the new relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.


The bank cautioned that sudden adjustment could disrupt the provision of market liquidity and investment banking services, particularly to the EU real economy, which could spill back to the UK economy through trade and financial linkages.


Further, the bank noted that in the global economy, although near-term prospects have improved, risks remain elevated.


The bank is set to carry out stress tests on banks to check how they might cope with difficult economic situation. The seven banks and building societies take part in the 2017 test.


The stress tests include two scenarios namely annual cyclical scenario and biennial exploratory scenario. Results are due in the fourth quarter.


Bitte warten...