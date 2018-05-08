Erweiterte Funktionen


Bluebird Biotech stock: Sideways channel




08.05.18 10:00
Finanztrends

There was a lot of positive news regarding Bluebird Biotech in the last few weeks. Especially interesting was the announcement of the cooperation with the German company Medigene. But despite all this positive news, the stock is not moving at all. In March the stock ended a long-term upwards trend and consequently fell from 235 USD to 150 USD. Since then ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

