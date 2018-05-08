Bluebird Biotech stock: Excellent!

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.05.18 09:59
Finanztrends

Bluebird Biotech’s efforts for fighting thalassemia did not pass the public’s interest. According to recent reports, the company will receive the award “Humanitarian of the Year” in June in New York. Bluebird Biotech is currently working on a gene therapy, to improve the therapy of the rare disease.


Until now patients had to rely on regular blood transfusions. With Bluebird Biotech’s therapy ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

