Blue Buffalo Recalls One Production Lot Of Red Meat Dinner Wet Food




20.03.17 07:03
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blue Buffalo Company announced recall of one production lot of BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Blue Buffalo noted that its no other products are impacted by this issue.


Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the use of the impacted food is discontinued.


However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.


The FDA has advised Blue Buffalo of a single consumer who reported symptoms in one dog, who has now fully recovered.


