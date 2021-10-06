Erweiterte Funktionen
BluGlass - Transition to direct-to-market components model
During FY21 BluGlass continued the transition from an equipment sales and licensing business to a direct-to-market components operation focused on rapidly expanding opportunities in the laser diode industry. While the launch of its first laser diodes has been delayed by reliability issues relating to third-party processing steps, management notes that the fund-raising activities this June and July should provide a cash runway through to initial customer revenues from laser diode sales.
