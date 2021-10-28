BluGlass - Progress working through reliability issues

Erweiterte Funktionen



28.10.21 07:16
Edison Investment Research

BluGlass’s Q122 activity was focused on laser diode product development, primarily working through reliability issues affecting its first-generation product with multiple fabrication specialists. The company also successfully demonstrated the world’s first working tunnel junction laser diodes manufactured using its proprietary RPCVD technology. Management expects that the A$6.1m (net) raised in July should provide a cash runway through to initial customer revenues from laser diode sales.

