BluGlass - Further progress towards commercialisation




28.02.22 08:48
Edison Investment Research

During H122, BluGlass focused on laser diode development, primarily on improving the reliability of its first-generation product. Recent performance data from prototypes demonstrated commercial light-output results and was very positively received by potential customers. BluGlass remains on track to launch its first laser diodes by mid-calendar 2022.

