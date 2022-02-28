Erweiterte Funktionen
BluGlass - Further progress towards commercialisation
During H122, BluGlass focused on laser diode development, primarily on improving the reliability of its first-generation product. Recent performance data from prototypes demonstrated commercial light-output results and was very positively received by potential customers. BluGlass remains on track to launch its first laser diodes by mid-calendar 2022.
