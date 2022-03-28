Erweiterte Funktionen
BluGlass - Fund-raising and acquisition
BluGlass has raised A$3.4m through a placement at A$0.03/share to purchase a laser diode fabrication facility (fab) in California’s Silicon Valley. It intends to raise up to A$7.5m through an entitlement offer to existing shareholders, also at A$0.03/share, which closes on 12 April 2022 using the proceeds to convert the fab to GaN laser diode production. The transaction is in line with management’s stated aim of bringing third-party processes in-house, but BluGlass is proceeding with this much sooner than originally planned because of the opportunity to purchase a fab for a fraction of the price of building a new one.
