Erweiterte Funktionen


Blood Test To Find If A Child Has Autism Developed




17.03.17 16:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An algorithm based on levels of metabolites found in a blood sample can accurately predict whether a child has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a recent study has found.


The algorithm was developed by researchers at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the US. It is the first physiological test for autism and opens the door to earlier diagnosis and potential future development of therapeutics.


Autism Spectrum Disorder is estimated to affect approximately 1.5 percent of individuals and is characterized as a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. The physiological basis for ASD is not known, and genetic and environmental factors are both believed to play a role.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:06 , dpa-AFX
Rettungsplan von Alitalia sieht Streichung von [...]
18:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: LifeWatch repo [...]
17:38 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (eng [...]
17:36 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (eng [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 20. März 20 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...