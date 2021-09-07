Bloc Ventures - Expert-led play on early-stage deep tech

Bloc Ventures is a London-based venture capital (VC) company that has built its reputation in UK and European deep tech, focusing primarily on cloud, data, connectivity and security for telecoms and computing applications. It is one of very few specialist investors exclusively focused on early-stage Seed+, Series A investment, with an experienced (ex-Arm, Vodafone), networked management team. Structured as a permanent capital investment company, Bloc has built a portfolio of 11 investee companies, aiming for two to four new balance sheet investments a year from 2021. Bloc delivered a 59% NAV/share gain in FY20 and is targeting a 20%+ IRR over the long term. Following a likely funding round in the next 12 months, later-stage funding options may include an IPO in 2023.