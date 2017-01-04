Erweiterte Funktionen



Blackstone To Acquire Music Rights Organization SESAC




04.01.17 14:28
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Music rights organization SESAC Holdings said that private equity funds affiliated with New York-based private equity firm Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) have agreed to acquire the company from private equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.


This transaction, expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2017, is Blackstone's first investment as part of its core private equity strategy that is specifically designed to hold private equity investments for much longer periods of time than traditional private equity funds.


SESAC is the only U.S.-based music rights organization that administers public performance, mechanical, synchronization and other rights all within a single company.


SESAC's 30,000 affiliates include songwriters and musicians in the industry, including Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, RUSH, Charli XCX (PRS), Zac Brown, Mumford & Sons (PRS), Lady Antebellum, Mariah Carey, Axl Rose, Shirley Caesar, and Robin Thicke.


SESAC Chairman and CEO John Josephson said, "We are excited to partner with Blackstone. The long-term investment horizon of their core private equity platform was especially attractive to us as we seek to execute our company's growth strategy in our primary performance rights business, as well as mechanical rights, administrative services, multi-rights and multi-territory licensing."


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,42 $ 28,12 $ 1,30 $ +4,62% 04.01./16:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09253U1088 A0MSM5 30,25 $ 22,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		28,00 € +4,35%  16:14
Stuttgart 27,973 € +4,80%  16:13
Frankfurt 28,027 € +4,67%  16:11
NYSE 29,42 $ +4,62%  16:15
Berlin 26,72 € +3,95%  08:16
München 26,715 € +1,46%  08:15
  = Realtime
