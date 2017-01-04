Erweiterte Funktionen



Blackstone Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Music-Rights Company Sesac




04.01.17 03:05
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The New York private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP (BX) is in advanced talks to buy music-rights manager Sesac, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The report said the purchase price couldn't be learned, but the Nashville company in 2013 sold a 75% stake to its current owner, private-equity firm Rizvi Traverse Management LLC, for $600 million.


The deal would mark the first-ever music-industry buyout by Blackstone, which was founded in 1985 and has grown to oversee $100 billion in private-equity assets.


In Sesac, Blackstone is betting on a little-known but important player in the music business. The company licenses song rights for clients including Bob Dylan,Neil Diamond and Rush to radio stations and others. It was founded in 1930 to represent European composers in the U.S.


