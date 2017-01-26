Blackstone Q4 Profit Climbs; Beats Estimates
26.01.17 13:59
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income climbed 83 percent to $367.95 million from last year's $200.87 million.
Earnings per unit more than doubled to $0.55 from $0.23 a year earlier.
Economic net income was $812 million or $0.68 per unit, compared to $37 per unit last year.
Total revenues climbed 75 percent to $1.57 billion from $897.42 million last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.64 per share on revenues of $1.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items
Blackstone declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13, bringing the full year distribution to $1.52 per unit.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,95 €
|28,063 €
|0,887 €
|+3,16%
|26.01./14:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09253U1088
|A0MSM5
|30,00 €
|20,03 €
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|The Blackstone
|21.04.16
|17
|Blackstone: Gewinn verdreifacht
|16.04.15
|8
|Eine Erfolgsgeschichte nimmt ih.
|11.05.11
|3
|Kaufen !
|24.12.07
|13
|Mit Blackstone aus dem Börsen.
|13.08.07