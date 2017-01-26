Blackstone Q4 Profit Climbs; Beats Estimates

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter attributable net income climbed 83 percent to $367.95 million from last year's $200.87 million.

Earnings per unit more than doubled to $0.55 from $0.23 a year earlier.





Economic net income was $812 million or $0.68 per unit, compared to $37 per unit last year.

Total revenues climbed 75 percent to $1.57 billion from $897.42 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.64 per share on revenues of $1.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items

Blackstone declared a fourth quarter distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13, bringing the full year distribution to $1.52 per unit.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

