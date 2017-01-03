Erweiterte Funktionen



Blackstone Funds To Acquire Tradesmen International




03.01.17 14:25
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) and Wellspring Capital Management LLC announced that private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tradesmen International, LLC, an agency-based provider of outsourced skilled craftsmen to non-residential construction and industrial contractors in North America, from Wellspring.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Financial terms were not disclosed.


Tradesmen serves more than 12,000 small to medium sized businesses. It has the largest outsourced skilled craftsmen workforce in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,989 $ 27,03 $ 0,959 $ +3,55% 03.01./19:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09253U1088 A0MSM5 30,25 $ 22,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,832 € +4,69%  18:53
Frankfurt 26,776 € +5,92%  16:47
Stuttgart 26,691 € +4,35%  17:46
NYSE 27,989 $ +3,55%  19:34
München 26,33 € +3,21%  13:30
Berlin 25,705 € +1,84%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 The Blackstone 21.04.16
17 Blackstone: Gewinn verdreifacht 16.04.15
8 Eine Erfolgsgeschichte nimmt ih. 11.05.11
3 Kaufen ! 24.12.07
13 Mit Blackstone aus dem Börsen. 13.08.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...