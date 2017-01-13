Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BlackRock Inc":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Blackrock Inc. Profit Advances 6% In Q4




13.01.17 12:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $852 million, or $5.14 per share. This was higher than $801 million, or $4.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.89 billion. This was up from $2.86 billion last year.


Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $852 Mln. vs. $801 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $5.14 vs. $4.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Analysts Estimate: $5.02 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
357,02 € 356,78 € 0,24 € +0,07% 13.01./13:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09247X1019 928193 385,82 € 250,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		357,02 € +0,07%  13:18
Xetra 369,90 € +6,45%  12:00
Frankfurt 357,079 € +1,80%  12:02
Stuttgart 354,683 € +0,16%  08:01
NYSE 378,29 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
München 357,43 € -0,23%  08:06
Berlin 354,17 € -0,46%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Der börsengehandelte Fondsgiga. 20.12.16
  Löschung 13.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...