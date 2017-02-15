Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. Reports 3% Drop In Q4 Profit

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.02.17 22:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $57.1 million, or $1.00 per share. This was lower than $58.6 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $780.6 million. This was up from $756.4 million last year.


Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $57.1 Mln. vs. $58.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -Revenue (Q4): $780.6 Mln vs. $756.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%


