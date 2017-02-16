Blackhawk Issues 2017 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (HAWK) announced, for 2017, the company expects: adjusted operating revenues of $1.03 to $1.14 billion; and adjusted EPS of $1.56 to $1.70.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.90 on revenue of $1.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.





