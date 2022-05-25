Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust - A novel approach focusing on income and ESG




25.05.22 15:34
Edison Investment Research

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust (BRSA) changed its investment strategy at the end of July 2021 to integrate explicit ESG objectives. It has three managers: Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, who form part of BlackRock’s US income & value investment team. They aim to deliver an attractive level of income and long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of dividend-paying companies that are trading at attractive valuations and are deemed to be ESG leaders, improvers or ‘sustainability enablers’. The managers explain that growth companies tend to be highly rated on ESG metrics, but BRSA offers a value fund with superior ESG traits, which sets it apart from the competition. Growth stocks have led the US market over the last decade; however, data from BlackRock show that value stocks should perform relatively better in the current environment of rising interest rates.

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:57 , Aktiennews
Renascor Resources Aktie: In Lauerstellung
18:57 , Aktiennews
Gratulation an alle BASF-Investoren!
18:57 , Aktiennews
SFC Energy Aktie: Tut sie es schon wieder?
18:57 , Aktiennews
Novavax Aktie: Das ist Wahnsinn!
18:57 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Telekom Aktie: Heikles Investment od [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...