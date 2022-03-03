Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Latin American Inv. Trust - Strong start to the year for Latin America




03.03.22 12:06
Edison Investment Research

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s (BRLA) two experienced managers, Ed Kuczma and Sam Vecht, remain positive on the outlook for Latin American equities, with Kuczma commenting that the region is ‘under-owned, undervalued and unloved’. He says that the year-to-date stock market rally in Latin America is a good example of how quickly investor sentiment can change, especially given the global environment of rising interest rates. Kuczma points to the move from growth to value stocks, commenting that the region ‘has a ton of value’.

