BlackRock Hikes Dividend; To Repurchase Addl 6 Mln Shares

13.01.17 12:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlackRock Inc. (BLK) said that its board approved a 9% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $2.50 per share, payable March 23, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2017.
In addition, the Board authorized the repurchase of an additional 6 million shares under the Company's existing share repurchase program for a total up to 9 million shares of BlackRock common stock.
Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock sai, "2016 total net inflows of $202 billion were positive across product types and included $181 billion of long-term net inflows."
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|357,02 €
|356,78 €
|0,24 €
|+0,07%
|13.01./13:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09247X1019
|928193
|385,82 €
|250,01 €
