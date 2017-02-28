Erweiterte Funktionen

BlackBerry Markets Super Secure New Phone




28.02.17 16:10
dpa-AFX


SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - TCL Communications CEO Nicolas Zibell announced the plan to launch new Blackberry brand smartphone with superior security features.

The new android phone BlackBerry KeyOne will be a beginning of a new story, he noted.


Though the iPhones with smarter and popular features killed the Canadian smartphone maker, the BlackBerry brand has been maintaining strong fan-following around the globe. Its security features have attracted thousands of clients, including heads of States.


The brand is owned by TLC, while security features and software are provided by BlackBerry itself. TLC is expected to introduce three BlackBerry phones this year.


Some of the key features of KeyOne smartphone include extended battery life with fast charging capabilities; Qualcomm 625 processor and Nougat 7.1 Android; 4.5 inch screen display with 12 megapixel rear and 8 megapixel front camera; and expandable memory of 32 GB.


Monday, Nokia has re-introduced its popular brand 3310.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


