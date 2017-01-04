Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Blackberry":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BlackBerry Announces QNX SDP 7.0 Platform For Autonomous Cars




04.01.17 09:31
dpa-AFX


WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - At International CES 2017, BlackBerry (BBRY, BB.

TO) announced QNX Software Development Platform 7.0, a 64-bit operating system for the automotive industry. At CES 2017, the technological capabilities of QNX SDP 7.0 will be demonstrated in BlackBerry QNX's 2016 Jaguar XJ and 2017 Lincoln MKZ concept cars.


Featuring the next-generation QNX Neutrino Realtime OS and QNX Momentics Tool Suite, the OS helps guard against system malfunctions, malware, and cyber attacks by implementing a multi-level, policy-driven security model that incorporates security technology from BlackBerry.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,746 € 6,714 € 0,032 € +0,48% 04.01./11:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA09228F1036 A1W2YK 8,51 € 5,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,746 € +0,48%  10:45
Frankfurt 6,75 € +1,14%  10:20
München 6,648 € +0,67%  08:01
Stuttgart 6,656 € +0,54%  08:03
Düsseldorf 6,60 € +0,30%  09:34
Nasdaq 6,96 $ 0,00%  03.01.17
Berlin 6,648 € -0,45%  08:08
Hamburg 6,652 € -0,72%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12758 Research In Motion (RIM) 03.01.17
1537 Blackberry- Die Rallye beginnt. 09.12.16
315 Der Lange Weg für Blackberry. 19.07.15
  Löschung 27.01.14
61 Der lange Weg für Blackberry . 19.07.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...