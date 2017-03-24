Bipartisan Legislation To Hold Iran Accountable For Ballistic Missile, Terrorism

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker has unveiled a bipartisan bill aimed at expanding sanctions against Iran over their ballistic missile development, human rights violations and support for terrorism.





The bill, countering Iran's Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017, was co-sponsored by more than a dozen senators including Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), James E. Risch (R-Idaho), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.).

Key provisions of the bill are new mandatory ballistic missile sanctions, new terrorism sanctions and enforcement of arms embargo. It imposes mandatory sanctions on persons involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and those that transact with them.

Terrorism sanctions will become applicable to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and codifies individuals who are currently sanctioned due to Iranian support for terrorism.

It requires the President to block the property of any person or entity involved in specific activities related to the supply, sale, or transfer of prohibited arms and related material to or from Iran.

"This legislation demonstrates the strong bipartisan support in Congress for a comprehensive approach to holding Iran accountable by targeting all aspects of the regime's destabilizing actions," Corker said.

Menendez warned that Iran's leaders must understand once and for all, that unless they change course their situation will only get worse.

Cotton vowed that the United States will not tolerate Iran's pursuit of supremacy in the Middle East or its sponsorship of terrorism, and will make the regime in Tehran pay a steep price for its dangerous behavior.

Democratic co-sponsors emphasized that the measure was designed so as not to undermine the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The new U.S. administration has already indicated a change of course towards Tehran after an improvement in U.S.-Iran ties achieved by the Obama Government.

Last month, Donald Trump put Iran "on notice" for test-firing a ballistic missile and carrying out a deadly attack on a Saudi warship in the Red Sea. Trump also said he doesn't rule out a military attack targeting Iran.

