Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside




14.02.17 20:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading session on Tuesday, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.5 percent. With the gain, the index has reached a nearly three-month intraday high.


Xoma Corp. (XOMA) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA) are turning in two of the biotech sector's best performances, jumping by 15.2 percent and 14.5 percent, respectively.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



