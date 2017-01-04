Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside
04.01.17 21:01
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances during trading on Wednesday, resulting in a 3.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in a month.
Within the biotech sector, Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) is posting a standout gain, spiking by 57.4 percent to a nearly three-month high.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.429,08 $
|5.383,12 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.512 $
|4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
5.429
+0,85%
+0,30%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.429,08 $
|+0,85%
|03.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|OHR PHARM
|26.11.15
|4
|Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne .
|28.05.15
|5
|Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im .
|20.09.11
|11
|heute haben die Amis
|12.05.04
|16
|Steinberg zeichnen?
|16.10.03