Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside




04.01.17 21:01
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances during trading on Wednesday, resulting in a 3.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in a month.


Within the biotech sector, Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) is posting a standout gain, spiking by 57.4 percent to a nearly three-month high.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



