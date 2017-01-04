Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances during trading on Wednesday, resulting in a 3.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index. The index has reached its best intraday level in a month.





Within the biotech sector, Orexigen Therapeutics (OREX) is posting a standout gain, spiking by 57.4 percent to a nearly three-month high.

