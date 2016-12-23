Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
 Indizes    


Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move Back To The Upside




23.12.16 20:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on Friday, considerable strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.

The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is up by 2.2 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a month.


Within the biotech sector, shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) have moved sharply higher after the company reported positive results in a clinical trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.462,69 $ 5.447,42 $ 15,267 $ +0,28% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.489 $ 4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
5.463 plus
+0,28%
 plus
+0,07%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.462,69 $ +0,28%  23.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 OHR PHARM 26.11.15
4 Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne . 28.05.15
5 Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im . 20.09.11
11 heute haben die Amis 12.05.04
16 Steinberg zeichnen? 16.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...