Biotechnology Stocks Showing Strong Move Back To The Upside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on Friday, considerable strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.



The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is up by 2.2 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over a month.

Within the biotech sector, shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) have moved sharply higher after the company reported positive results in a clinical trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

