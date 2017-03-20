Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
Biotech Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside
20.03.17 19:36
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Monday, although substantial strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.
Reflecting the strength in the biotechnology sector, the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index has surged up by 1.7 percent.
Within the biotech sector, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is posting a standout gain after announcing positive results from a study of its new opioid pain medication.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.901 $
|5.900,76 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.913 $
|4.574 $
Werte im Artikel
5.901
0,00%
-0,02%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.901 $
|0,00%
|17.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|OHR PHARM
|26.11.15
|4
|Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne .
|28.05.15
|5
|Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im .
|20.09.11
|11
|heute haben die Amis
|12.05.04
|16
|Steinberg zeichnen?
|16.10.03