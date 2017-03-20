Biotech Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Monday, although substantial strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.





Reflecting the strength in the biotechnology sector, the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index has surged up by 1.7 percent.

Within the biotech sector, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is posting a standout gain after announcing positive results from a study of its new opioid pain medication.

