Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In February




26.01.17 11:03
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - January has been a rather quiet month in terms of drug approvals.

The month saw 2 drugs pass the regulatory muster and 1 being turned down.


Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (SGYP) Trulance for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation in adult patients, and Allergan plc's (AGN) Rhofade cream for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults were the ones that won the FDA's green light in January.


But for Tesaro Inc. (TSRO), having received thumbs down from the FDA for its intravenous formulation of Rolapitant for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, it was a disappointing month.


The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 4.7% so far this month, outperforming the S&P 500 by 43%. For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 on January 25, 2017, driven by enthusiasm over U.S. economic growth under new President Donald Trump.


Now, let's take a look at some of the biotech stocks awaiting FDA decision in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
143,80 € 143,751 € 0,049 € +0,03% 26.01./10:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311621009 867900 157,50 € 120,65 €
Werte im Artikel
143,80 plus
+0,03%
105,85 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		143,46 € +0,15%  11:15
Düsseldorf 143,91 € +1,52%  09:12
München 143,29 € +1,37%  08:00
Hamburg 143,20 € +1,32%  08:07
Hannover 143,20 € +1,32%  08:07
Berlin 143,42 € +0,94%  08:08
Frankfurt 143,80 € +0,03%  10:45
Stuttgart 143,42 € +0,03%  08:04
Nasdaq 154,10 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Xetra 143,65 € -0,21%  10:57
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
13 Amgen - wieder auf Wachstum. 06.01.17
63 --------blaubärs kleine Evotec . 09.08.15
7 Amgen ? 22.04.15
2 Amgen: wie gehts weiter ? 16.02.14
43 Biotechnologie? Hör mir bloss a. 08.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...