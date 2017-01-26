Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In February

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - January has been a rather quiet month in terms of drug approvals.



The month saw 2 drugs pass the regulatory muster and 1 being turned down.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (SGYP) Trulance for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation in adult patients, and Allergan plc's (AGN) Rhofade cream for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema (redness) associated with rosacea in adults were the ones that won the FDA's green light in January.

But for Tesaro Inc. (TSRO), having received thumbs down from the FDA for its intravenous formulation of Rolapitant for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, it was a disappointing month.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is up 4.7% so far this month, outperforming the S&P 500 by 43%. For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 20,000 on January 25, 2017, driven by enthusiasm over U.S. economic growth under new President Donald Trump.

Now, let's take a look at some of the biotech stocks awaiting FDA decision in February.

