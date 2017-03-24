Biotech Stocks Facing FDA Decision In April

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.17 11:50
dpa-AFX


INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The month of March saw many firsts in terms of new drug approvals.


- Odactra, approved by the FDA on March 1st, is the first allergen extract to be administered under the tongue (sublingually) to treat house dust mite allergies. Usually, the dust allergy medications are available in the forms of pills, liquids, nose drops and nasal sprays.


- Noctiva nasal spray, approved on March 3rd, is the first FDA-approved treatment for frequent urination at night due to overproduction of urine.


- Bavencio, approved on March 23rd, is the first FDA-approved treatment for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare, aggressive form of skin cancer.


So far this year, 8 novel drugs have been approved. Novel drugs are new molecular entities (NMEs) having chemical structures that have never been approved before.


Now, let's take a look at the biotech stocks awaiting FDA decision in April.


