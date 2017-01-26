Biogen Sees FY17 Earnings In-line With Estimates, Revenues Below View

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biogen":

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Biogen Inc.



(BIIB) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2017. The company's forecast for earnings is in line with analysts' expectations, while the revenue outlook is below their estimates.

For fiscal 2017, Biogen forecast reported earnings per share between $18.00 and $18.80, adjusted earnings per share between $20.45 and $21.25, and revenues to be approximately $11.1 billion to $11.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.02 per share for the year on revenues of $12.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

