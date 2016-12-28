Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biogen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Biogen, Ionis Get FDA Approval For SMA Drug




28.12.16 14:57
dpa-AFX


WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(IONS) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Spinraza to treat spinal muscular atrophy or SMA in pediatric and adult patients.


Spinraza, or nusinersen, is the first FDA-approved medicine for SMA. The FDA approval under priority review was received within three months of regulatory filing.


SMA is a leading genetic cause of death in infants and toddlers that is marked by progressive, debilitating muscle weakness. It is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness.


Spinraza was discovered and developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, and is licensed to Biogen, who is responsible for future development, manufacturing and commercialization of the drug.


Biogen and Ionis conducted a clinical development program that moved Spinraza from its first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five years.


Based on the FDA's approval of Spinraza, Ionis will receive a $60 million milestone payment and also receive $90 million in additional milestone payments based on regulatory approvals in Europe and Japan. Further, Ionis is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of Spinraza up to a percentage in the mid-teens.


Biogen noted that the overall findings of the studies support the effectiveness of Spinraza across the range of SMA patients, and appear to support the early initiation of treatment.


Biogen plans to make Spinraza available for shipment in the U.S. to healthcare providers in approximately one week. The company expects possible variation in time to treatment as institutions and treatment centers learn about the drug.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
279,65 € 281,85 € -2,20 € -0,78% 28.12./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09062X1037 789617 301,80 € 200,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		279,20 € +0,12%  13:56
Berlin 279,99 € +0,31%  14:05
Nasdaq 291,12 $ 0,00%  27.12.16
Stuttgart 277,43 € -0,45%  08:05
Xetra 279,65 € -0,78%  14:33
Düsseldorf 279,24 € -1,03%  10:31
Frankfurt 279,312 € -1,05%  14:19
München 278,65 € -2,08%  08:01
Hamburg 277,40 € -2,26%  08:07
Hannover 277,40 € -2,26%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  BIOGEN (789617) - Ein Trump. 12.11.16
28 Biogen - Outperform / Kursziel. 21.04.16
6 Biogen 27.10.15
12 Biogen Idec Inc. - Thread! 22.03.15
11 Biogen Idec - Kursziel 260$ 23.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...