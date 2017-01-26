Biogen Inc. Reports 9% Gain In Q4 Profit
26.01.17 12:47
dpa-AFX
WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $1.09 billion, or $5.04 per share. This was higher than $1.00 billion, or $4.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.84 billion last year.
Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.09 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -EPS (Q4): $5.04 vs. $4.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $4.96 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|250,00 €
|254,11 €
|-4,11 €
|-1,62%
|26.01./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09062X1037
|789617
|303,10 €
|195,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|250,00 €
|-1,62%
|12:58
|Stuttgart
|253,77 €
|+0,03%
|11:57
|Nasdaq
|273,24 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|254,75 €
|-0,23%
|12:21
|München
|253,09 €
|-0,40%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|252,95 €
|-0,46%
|08:07
|Hannover
|252,95 €
|-0,46%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|253,36 €
|-0,59%
|09:13
|Frankfurt
|247,969 €
|-3,89%
|12:48
|Xetra
|232,50 €
|-9,53%
|12:37
